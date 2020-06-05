People’s Council Chairwoman supervises progress of major traffic projects

The delegation supervised construction works carried out by the Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (TCIP). At the working session with the TCIP, the chairwoman showed her concern saying that residents in Binh Tan District are willing to hand over land for the project while Tan Phu District administration has not completed site clearance for the project.



According to Ms. Le, Bung Bridge project is sluggish because state competent agencies passed the buck resulting in difficulties in people’s traveling as well as potential risk of traffic accident.

Chairwoman Le affirmed all residents living near Long Kieng Bridge project agreed to hand over land for the project but the local administration has no land for resettlement.

She remarked that many proposals of new construction projects were submitted but there have been still unmoving projects.

Head of the HCMC People’s Council's Committee for Economics and Budget Trieu Do Hong Phuoc affirmed that some traffic project is slow behind the schedule. There are various causes behind the sluggish performance including worse coordination between state competent agencies and consultation firms’ and even investors’ limited ability.

Meantime, Deputy Head of the Urban Department of the People’s Council Nguyen Tan Tuyen said that site clearance is the main cause of delayed construction projects plus non-synchronous implementation.

Sharing with the TCIP about site clearance hindrance, Ms. Le said if there has been feasibility study as well as residents’ reaction at the beginning, foreseeable difficulties will be predicted and then solutions will be found.

She acknowledged the TCIP’s efforts in speeding up construction projects; however, many construction projects have fallen behind schedule.

Presently, the TCIP is managing 252 construction projects whose capital is taken from various sources. Besides, the TCIP proposed additional eight major traffic projects with total investment up to VND33 trillion (US$ 1.42 billion).

M.s Le came to the conclusion that construction projects under the management of the TCIP slipped from its original schedule; for instance, Long Kieng Bridge project has overrun 20 years.

Ms. Le questioned in what way the TCIP resumes responsibility for the slippage which has resulted in bad consequences including traffic, residents’ living condition and environmental pollution.

Accordingly, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le proposed the TCIP to update its progress and road map of each construction projects making concerted efforts to finish these delayed projects to welcome the 11th congress of the city Party Committee. She hoped that the TCIP will actively fix barriers to soon speed up the projects.

Furthermore, Ms. Le emphasized that delayed projects negatively impacts the investors’ benefit leading to claims ; thereby, it will affect the city’s policies in calling for social contribution.

She required the TCIP to make it clear each person’s responsibility in construction projects’ schedule slippage and adopt solutions to speed up the progress.

Before, director of the TCIP Luong Minh Phuc said that disbursement rate of traffic construction projects is up to 98.4 percent of the whole plan. This year, the authority will mobilize all sources to finish delayed projects to put them into operation.

According to Mr. Phuc, the TCIP are determined to finished major construction projects including construction works to tackle traffic congestions in areas around Tan Son Nhat Airport in Tan Binh District, Cat Lai Port in District 2, closed belt ring No.2, No.3 and highways this year.

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Uyen Phuong