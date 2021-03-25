Photo exhibition features HCMC’s youth on reunification day

The two-week long exhibition introduces documents and images featuring the process of establishment, development and achievements of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union as well as the Municipal Youth Volunteer Force.Through the evidences, the exhibition will help the local people, especially members of Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union understand and be more and more proud of the precious heroic tradition and voluntary spirit of young generation in HCMC in the first days of the country’s reunification day.Accordingly, the exhibition will take place until April 4. Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union in coordination with the Ho Chi Minh city's Youth Volunteer Force launched the show.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong