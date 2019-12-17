Photos featuring air pollution exhibited at bus stations

The exhibition will last until December 21, aiming to improve education and raise environmental awareness of individuals and community about air pollution in the big cities of Vietnam as currently, thereby calling for hands- on actions, the use of public transport instead of private cars towards a green, clean, civilized and modern city.Sixteen carefully selected photos from photography contest “Portray Air, Expose Pollution” will be exhibited at station buses.These photos portray the realization of air pollution, its effects on health and the quality of life, especially impact from private vehicles.Colorful posters providing relevant knowledge of air pollution are also displayed at the exhibition.

BY KHAC THI- Translated by Huyen Huong