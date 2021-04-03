PM asks to remove difficulties for VND10-trillion flooding prevention project

According to the resolution, the anti-flooding project is one of the key and urgent works of HCMC. Currently the done work of the project reached more than 90 percent.



The Government approved the proposal by the HCMC People’s Committee; the ministries of Investment and Planning, Justice, Finance; the State Bank of Vietnam; Minister cum Chairman of the Office of the Government to solve difficulties for the project.

Accordingly, the city will be allowed to continue to carry out the project in accordance with the Notice No. 285/TB-VPCP dated on August 20, 2015 issued by the Office of the Government to ensure the social and economic benefits and avoid causing losses and wastefulness.

The government asked the HCMC People's Committee, investors, design, consulting and inspection units to be responsible for the efficiency and safety of the project.

The city has been also ordered to guarantee the entire implementation process and completion of the project, make payment to investors in accordance with the laws and regulations.

The city’ government has to take responsibility in inspecting the project, and making negotiation on assessing the value of the project, the total project cost, the implementation process and payment terms of the project with investors.

The municipal People’s Committee must work with the State Bank of Vietnam and the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) to adjust the reallocation of loans for the project; cooperate with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) to carry out the acceptance of construction work; and the State Audit Office of Viet Nam to implement the audit of the project after completion.

The urban flooding prevention project’s main investor, Trung Nam Group has built the work under the build-transfer (BT) contract. Started in 2016, the project is expected to help HCMC manage floods and cope with impacts of climate change on an area of 750 square kilometers with 6.5 million people in the downtown along the Saigon River.

The project includes a system of protection against tidal flooding, including six large sluices of Ben Nghe, Tan Thuan, Phu Xuan, Muong Chuoi, Cay Kho, Phu Dinh; a 7.8km dikes and small sewers installed in districts of 1,4,7,8, Nha Be and Binh Chanh