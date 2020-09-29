PM require HCMC to accelerate progress of granting land use right certificate

Additionally, the Municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment needs to actively coordinate with relevant ministries, enterprises and business associations in the real estate sector to promptly take measures to overcome arising difficulties and issues.
Earlier, many articles reflected the delay in the progress of granting certificates of land use rights, house ownership and other properties associated with the land of Ho Chi Minh City.
Amid the reflection, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City had sent an official letter to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Finance on September 9 in order to propose the solutions to solve difficulties in the verification and appraisal of land prices to determine the financial obligations in the city.
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Ministry of Finance are in charge of urgently studying the official letter of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, definitively solving the difficulties, issues and recommendations stated in the letter according their functions.
In case of the mention-above difficulties are not associated with their functions, the ministries would study and propose solutions and report them to competent agencies for consideration and handling.
