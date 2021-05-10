Police of HCMC, Long An offer financial aid, medical equipment to Cambodia's police units.



Additionally, Ho Chi Minh City Police gave the above mentioned units over 70 antiseptic liquid cans and 20 boxes of medical masks.

Accordingly, thePolice of HCMC and Long An Province donated VND200 million (US$8,661) to the Police of Phnom Penh, VND100 million (US$4,330) to each of the provincial police forces of Pray Veng and the Svay Rieng.The handover ceremony for the assistance was held in the area of Binh Hiep border gate in Kien Tuong Town, Long An Province.Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department presented more than three gift boxes to combat against Covid 19 to leaders of the police units above.

By Chi Thach-Translated by Huyen Huong