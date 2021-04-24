Potential of agritourism waiting for more determination to thrive

In two-day weekend, agritourists experience activities related to agriculture such as visiting farms or ranches, harvesting fruits or vegetables, learning about plants and animals, or participating in agricultural processes in suburban districts Can Gio and Cu Chi.



Travelers visits a farm (Photo: SGGP) The peaceful space of the suburbs of Ho Chi Minh City with green areas such as Can Gio, Cu Chi, Hoc Mon always attracts city dwellers, especially busy people. Just one or two days of weekend, visitors can still roam by canoe on the Saigon River, taste Can Gio Salanganes' nest, take the nest; or grow rice, make rice paper in Cu Chi ...

A tourist site called “A Glimpse of Vietnam” in Cu Chi district, 50 kilometers from downtown Ho Chi Minh City, depicting the panorama of Vietnam’s history, landscapes, and culture, attracted students and international visitors before the coronavirus pandemic.

Presently, the site is still an attractive venue for local visitors with activities of traditional craft. Mother Nguyen Hai Yen from Tan Phu District who took her girl to the site said that her child was very excited about planting mulbery and weaving silk from the cocoons of silkworm.

Ten-year-old girl Le Phuong Vy in District 1 was so fond of her visit to Cu Chi tunnel, walking in mud for rice transplantation. Many children can’t distinguish rice plants and grass leading to heated debate.

Lately, the Department of Tourism in HCMC in coordination with travel companies including Saigontourist, Vietravel, Fiditour - Vietluxtour, TST Tourist introduced variety of tours in Cu Chi such as visits to handicraft villages and hi-tech farms and the internationally-famous tunnel.

The Department also launched tour "Flowers blooming on the land of white gold" and tour "Thieng Lieng - peaceful place". Travelers participating in the tour "Flowers blooming on the land of white gold" with the highlight of learning about oat farming will enjoy Nghe bats conservation area, crab catching experience, kayaking to conquer the sea mangrove forests in Can Gio while in the tour "Thieng Lieng - peaceful place", holiday-makers will learn more about salt making of Can Gio people and participates in community tourism activities. Tourists of the tour "Back to the village in the capital city" will understand more about ancient communal houses in Cu Chi, visits to dairy farms, and Koi fish garden houses.

Holiday-makers enjoy catching fish in mud (Photo: SGGP) Head of Communications and Marketing Department of TST Tourist Nguyen Minh Man said that while Covid-19 development is still complicated, people prefer tourist sites in near locations. With the above-mentioned destinations available, travel agencies have been looking for ways to diversify agricultural tourism products in Ho Chi Minh City, thereby opening up more choices for tourists.

The ecotourism trend, which has received more and more attention from travelers as well as corporates in tourism in recent years, is a good sign of the development of agritourism. Travelers increasingly expect to have more unique experiences, participate in learning and creating in their trips, and contribute to conservation activities rather than just relaxation. Hence, forms of sustainable tourism, eco-friendly destinations and activities, in which agritourism is typical, have the potential to grow more strongly in the future.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan