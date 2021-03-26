  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Power cable system to be installed underground along 10 streets of District 8

Ho Chi Minh City Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) will coordinate with District 8 to perform underground installation of power cable system along ten streets in District 8 for 2021-2025 period.

That was announced by Deputy General Director of EVNHCMC Mr. Pham Quoc Bao at a working session between EVNHCMC and leaders of the District Party Committee and People's Committee.

Accordingly, the program aims at improving urban beauty, developing technical infrastructure of electric grids and telecom cables according to modern urban standards and creating favorable conditions for investment attraction into the district.

EVNHCMC will Initially implement the underground installation of power cable system along five out of ten streets including Pham Hung, National Highway 50, Ta Quang Buu, Hung Phu and Tung Thien Vuong.

