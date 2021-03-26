Power cable system to be installed underground along 10 streets of District 8

That was announced by Deputy General Director of EVNHCMC Mr. Pham Quoc Bao at a working session between EVNHCMC and leaders of the District Party Committee and People's Committee.



(Illustrative photo:SGGP)



Accordingly, the program aims at improving urban beauty, developing technical infrastructure of electric grids and telecom cables according to modern urban standards and creating favorable conditions for investment attraction into the district.

EVNHCMC will Initially implement the underground installation of power cable system along five out of ten streets including Pham Hung, National Highway 50, Ta Quang Buu, Hung Phu and Tung Thien Vuong.

By Linh Dan- Translated by Huyen Huong