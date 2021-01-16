Power, telecom cables installed underground along 195 streets in HCMC

That was announced at a conference held by the steering committee for underground installation of power and telecom cables to review ten year implementation of the program in HCMC yesterday . The conference was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.



Of the 240 projects, 97 were done in 74 streets from 2011-2015 and 143 projects were completed in 121 streets from 2016- 2020.

In the next five years, EVNHCMC targets to complete underground installation of 500 kilometer-medium voltage power network and 800 kilometer- low voltage power network. Of which, the underground installation rate in urban districts will reach 80-90 percent, it will be 100 percent in districts 1, 3 and 5.

The project is expected to help EVNHCMC meet the city's electricity demand by 2025 with a total capacity of about 7,000 MW and the commercial electricity output of about 36.4 billion kWh.

By staff writer- Translated by Huyen Huong