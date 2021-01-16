  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Power, telecom cables installed underground along 195 streets in HCMC

Within ten years implementing the program on underground installation of power and telecom cables in Ho Chi Minh City from 2011 to 2020, HCMC Power Corporation (EVNHCMC) completed 240 projects along 195 streets in the city.


Electricity and telecom cable systems are installed underground in Le Duan Street, District 1, HCMC

That was announced at a conference held by the steering committee for underground installation of power and telecom cables to review ten year implementation of the program in HCMC yesterday . The conference was attended by Deputy Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan.

Of the 240 projects, 97 were done in 74 streets from 2011-2015 and 143 projects were completed in 121 streets from 2016- 2020.

In the next five years, EVNHCMC targets to complete underground installation of 500 kilometer-medium voltage power network and 800 kilometer- low voltage power network. Of which, the underground installation rate in urban districts will reach 80-90 percent, it will be 100 percent in districts 1, 3 and 5.

The project is expected to help EVNHCMC meet the city's electricity demand by 2025 with a total capacity of about 7,000 MW and the commercial electricity output of about 36.4 billion kWh.

