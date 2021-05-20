President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits historical sites in HCMC

At the historical sites, delegates spent a minute to commemorate the great merit of President Ho Chi Minh, people and heroic martyrs who bravely sacrificed for the national revolutionary cause in the Nam Ky Uprising in 1940.



This was one of the meaningful activities to mark the 131st anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday (May 19, 1890 - May 19, 2021) and respond to the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 tenure.



The delegates included Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, HCMC Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thanh Phong, Chairman of the President's Office Le Khanh Hai, Commander of Military Region 7 Nguyen Truong Thang, Chairwoman of the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Thi Le and other leaders.

On the occasion, the delegation participated in a tree-planting ceremony at Nga Ba Giong Martyrs Memorial Monument.





Some photos featuring activities of the delegation at Nga Ba Giong Heroic Martyr Memorial Site and the Water Wells Hospital in HCMC’s Hoc Mon District this morning:

By Mai Hoa- Manh Hoa- Translated by Huyen Huong