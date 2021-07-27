Private hospitals willing to receive Covid-19 patients

Nam Sai Gon Hospital is ready to receive Covid-19 patients

Managers of some infirmaries proposed converting the facilities into hospitals for treatment of Covid-19 patients while other infirmaries suggested several special buildings in its premises will be for treating coronavirus patients.

For instance, Hoan My Thu Duc Hospital registered to convert the entire hospital with 100 beds or even 200 beds later. The hospital is now urgently installing more liquid oxygen tanks to be ready to receive Covid-19 patients in the next few days. The hospital has just been put into use for just over four months.

Elsewhere in HCMC, Trieu An Hospital also registered Covid-19 patients. The hospital will allocate 100 beds for Covid-19 patients. In the past time, Trieu An Hospital has received and treated several symptomatic Covid-19 cases at the hospital's isolation ward.

Although Xuyen A Hospital is still crowded with inpatients including many severe cases requiring surgical intervention, the hospital still registered to participate in the city’s Covid-19 treatment plan. With 125 beds, the hospital's leaders pledged to design and build the field hospital model completely separate from the current facility of the hospital.

After a period of suspension, Saigon South General Hospital has registered to receive Covid-19 patients right after it reopened.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan