Progress of Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line could be delayed

In addition, HCMC’s authorities has also set up an inspection team to find out the cause of the incidents.



On December 22, MAUR continued to send a request to the consortium comprising Vietnam’s Civil Engineering Construction Corporation No. 6 (Cienco 6) and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation, the contractor of the line to look for incident report.

Accordingly, MAUR is afraid that the incident could impact the progress and schedule of the project. The main investor said that contractor’s report of the incident is not clear and convincing. MAUR doubts the quality of bearing pads and asks the contractors of the line to provide experiment results to prove that the installation of the bearing pads meet technology standards.





By Quoc Hung – Translated by Kim Khanh