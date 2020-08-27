Project to establish Thu Duc City to be urgently finished

Accordingly, the HCMC Department of Home Affairs is assigned to chair implementation tasks in the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister’s decision. It is expected to cooperate with related agencies and industries to finish the two projects.

The Department is also requested to collect opinions of related ministries and industries to submit a report to authorized units for approval.

Before this, the Governmental Office released the official approval of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh for the establishment of smart city government model in HCMC and satellite city of Thu Duc, consisting of District 2, District 9, and Thu Duc District.

The creation of Thu Duc City corresponds to the direction to form a new interactive and innovative smart urban area in the East of HCMC for the growth of a digital economy in the upcoming time.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Vien Hong