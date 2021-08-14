Providing information on Covid-19 vaccines helps people to get vaccinated

Secretary of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen (R) talks with people who are waiting for shots of Vero cell vaccine in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking in the inspection of Covid-19 prevention and control works and vaccination in districts on August 13, he stressed that vaccination is a key part to control the pandemic, reaching the Government’s target of controlling the Covid-19 outbreak in HCMC by September 15.



At a vaccination site in the Nguyen An Khuong Secondary School in Hoc Mon District, the City’s Party Chief talked with many people who were waiting for shots of Vero cell vaccine.

A local resident, Le Van Deo, 57, said that he was provided advice on the vaccine. Early access to the vaccine helps protect himself and his family from Covid-19.

The people's support about getting vaccinated for Covid-19 plays a determinant role in the current situation of vaccine scarcity, Mr. Nen emphasized.



A people receives a shots of Vero cell vaccine in Hoc Mon District. (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, the municipal Party Committee Secretary Nguyen Van Nen inspected Covid-19 prevention and control works in District 11.

He highly appreciated the district’s vaccination goal reached nearly 95 percent, and honored the local authorities and healthcare workers for their efforts and effective creativity in using mobile X-ray machines to scan the lungs of F0 cases to reduce mortality of serious patients.



Secretary of the HCMC People’s Committee Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the working session with District 11's authorities. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Duong Anh Duc, some districts gave out of the allocated Vero Cell vaccine doses, including 3,000 doses in District 7 and 5,000 in Hoc Mon District. Thu Duc City has proposed the municipal authorities to allocate 300,000 doses of Vero Cell vaccines while districts of 7 and Hoc Mon have suggested the city to distribute more 3,000 and 4,500 doses respectively.

As of present, more than 4.3 million people have been vaccinated in HCMC. The city will try to reach a goal of seven million people received Covid-19 vaccine shots to achieve herd immunity by the end of August, he said.

Chairman of the People's Committee of District 11, Tran Phi Long speaks at the working session.



By Kieu Phong, Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh