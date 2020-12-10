Real estate violations cause unease over red books for tenants

A recent example of this is the BT projects in Thu Thiem area with 580 real estate products and 720 apartments, where the red book application for tenants were ceased due to violation revealed by land inspectors.

In another case, it was pointed out by the Government Inspectorate that HCMC authorities were at fault for assigning an area of land to Khanh Hoi Real Estate Company, who then transferred the land to Novaland, another real estate corporation. Novaland as a result had to halt red book applications for the tenants already living in their apartments.

Similarly, residents of many other apartment complexes fret not having red books while State inspectors look into unwise decisions from HCMC when allocating land without assessing investors’ capacity, holding land auctions or following urban zoning scheme.