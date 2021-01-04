Renovated ancient flagpole in HCMC opens to public

Attending the event were Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong; Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; former Standing Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the City Nguyen Van Dua; Vice Chairman and Deputy Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Committee, Le Hoa Binh and Phan Thi Thang.



The Thu Ngu flagpole was built in 1865 in Bach Dang Wharf in Nguyen Thai Binh Ward. It was used to give warnings and instructions for safe vessel operations.

The flagpole, along with the Bach Dang Wharf, Cau Mong Bridge and Nha Rong (Dragon House) Harbor are icons of the city that formed into a historical and cultural complex, witnessed the growth and development of HCMC over the past years.

The renovation project included providing a repair for flag hoisting, ceiling painting, installing the light system along with a park covering an area of 3,530 m2 around the flagpole.

The historical site is expected to offer to citizens a public spaces that will be used as an area for community’s activities.



The Thu Ngu flagpole was built in 1865 in Bach Dang Wharf in Distrct 1. (Photo: SGGP) HCMC's leaders attend the flag hoisting ceremony. At the inauguration ceremony of the renovation and embellishment of the Thu Ngu flagpole Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Le Hoa Binh presents certificates of merit to individuals who have good performances in the renovation project.



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh