The statement was made in a survey of the traditional markets led by the munipal Party Chief with the participation of city’s officials on July 19.



Formed before the Reunification Day (on April 30, 1975), Ga Gao market covering on an area of 6,850 m2 in a narrow alley in District 1’s Pham Ngu Lao Ward has 272 stalls and the population of 1,150. The market specializes in providing spices, foods, worship items and plastic household products.

Meanwile hundred year old market, Ben Thanh is the most iconic building and must-visit attraction in the city. The market covers on an area of nearly 12,900 m2 featuring over 1,500 booths. Visitors can find numerous kinds of items, such as clothing, footwear, jewelry, special Vietnamese dishes, especially handicrafts and souvenirs. More than 800 stalls have temporarily closed as a result of the coronavirus crisis. The market is seriously damaged.

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan has asked the distric’s authorities to cooperate with relevant departments and units to launch an upgrading project of the makets. The district’s government must organize surveys of the markets’ situation and their trading operation along with residents’ expection. The Deprtament of Construction will create investment projects which will be impmented in both forms of private and public.

He noted that Ben Thanh Market is not only a regular trading market like others but also a historical and cultural site in HCMC. It requires a renewal of management under the form of cooperative or business management. Mr. Nhan expected that the upgrading of Ben Thanh market will be completed before April 30, 2021.

On the same day, the delegation also visited Vinhomes Ba Son, a riverside eco-urban residential complex in District 1’s Ben Nghe Ward.





By Kieu Phong – Translated by Kim Khanh