Rental house owners have to strictly comply with Covid-19 prevention, control

Binh Tan District strengthens Covid-19 prevention and control measures in wards. (Photo: Van Minh) Currently, the Covid-19 pandemic is complicated and unprecedented in Binh Tan District, especially in the rental house areas with a high risk of coronavirus infection. For this reason, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District assigned the police forces of the ten wards in the locality to promptly discover and strictly handle the violated cases of the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations at the rental houses. For this reason, the Chairman of the People’s Committee of Binh Tan District assigned the police forces of the ten wards in the locality to promptly discover and strictly handle the violated cases of the Covid-19 prevention and control regulations at the rental houses.

Besides that, Heads of the People’s Committee of wards have to regularly inspect and require the rental house owners to fully comply with the pandemic prevention and control regulations and strictly follow the 5K message of the Ministry of Health comprising khau trang (face masks), khu khuan (disinfection), khoang cach (distancing), khong tu tap (no gatherings), and khai bao y te (health declarations).



On the same day, the People’s Committee of District 11 also issued guidance on strengthening the Covid-19 prevention and control in the locality, especially in the rental house areas for workers. Accordingly, the People’s Committees of 16 wards were assigned to propagandize and strictly perform the pandemic prevention and control requirements at home and rental house areas.



Rental house owners have to finish and send commitment form about the implementation of pandemic prevention and control orders to the local authorities before June 18.



In addition, the rental house owners need to promptly form the Covid-19 response teams to discover and report any suspected cases with Covid-19-like symptoms such as fever, dry cough, sore throat, shortness of breath to local authorities.

Any violated case will be strictly handled following the law.









By Van Minh- Dinh Ly- Translated by Huyen Huong