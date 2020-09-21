Residents in HCMC with facemasks travel around bustling lantern streets

Mid-Autumn Festival, one of the traditional festivities of many Asian nations, is approaching in the next 10 days. The most-visited lantern quarter on Luong Nhu Hoc and Nguyen An streets in the heart of District 5 in Ho Chi Minh City has drawn thousands of visitors, wearing facemasks as preventative measures for Covid-19, for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival.

Many families have flocked to the street to enjoy and buy lanterns for their children. Others purchase lanterns as a way of decorating their homes or as gifts for friends and relatives.

Thousands of traditional and modern lanterns are displayed in the quarter. Visitors even pose for a selfie with lanterns in the background.

By Dinh Du, Binh An - Translated by Anh Quan