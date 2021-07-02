Residents in Thu Duc City can find nearest shopping places via QR Code scanning

Thu Duc City has just opened a shopping segmentation information portal via QR Code scanning



Besides that, the app will provide maps lead to the in-store shopping places with red color and online stores with blue color and the information of a store including store name, address and estimated distance, types of stores and goods segmentation.

Residents can access the website https://thuduc-muasam.hcmgis.vn via computer or scan QR Code on Zalo apps on mobile devices. After that, the app will automatically access to the location services information of users and showcase the 20 nearby shopping places, including convenience stores, supermarkets and markets which are arranged and numbered according to the estimated distances of the users’ locations.As for an online store, phone number, operation hours and delivery ways will be showcased.Currently, some traditional markets in Thu Duc City have suspended their operation such as Tam Binh, Tam Ha markets.

By Thu Huong – Translated by Huyen Huong