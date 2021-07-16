Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints

The Department of Police of District 3 ensures traffic order and safety. (Photo: SGGP)

In addition, travelers must prepare the necessary documents, such as negative test result certificate onducted within 72 hours, ID card, a screenshot of health declaration form on mobile phone.



The Covid-19 monitoring stations at the city’s gateways and borders with neighboring provinces have been established since July 9 to inspect activities and control over people and vehicles that enter and exit the city.



Traffic congestion on Nguyen Thai Son Street in Go Vap District

QR codes of Covid-19 monitoring and control stations:



QR code of the station on HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway QR code of the station on the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway QR code of the station on Tran Van Giau Street in the Doi Bridge in Binh Chanh District QR code of the Covid-19 control station located at the Ba Lang intersection on the National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh District QR code of the station on the National Highway 22 in the border between HCMC and Tay Ninh Province QR code of a station on the Provincial Road 8 in Phu Cuong Bridge in the border between HCMC and Binh Duong Province QR code of a station on the National Highway 13 in Vinh Binh Bridge in the border between HCMC and Binh Duong Province QR code of a station on the National Highway 1A in the Song Than overpass QR code of a station on the National Highway 1K in the border between HCMC and Binh Duong Province QR code of a station on the National Highway 50 1n the border between HCMC and Long An Province QR code of a station on the National Highway 1A in front of The People's Security University on National Highway 1A in Thu Duc City QR code of a station in Dong Nai Bridge



By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh