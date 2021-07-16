  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints

SGGP
HCMC residents are required to display medical declaration by using QR codes that are provided by the municipal Department of Police for passing through 12 Covid-19 control stations to avoid traffic congestion at the checkpoints.
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 1 The Department of Police of District 3  ensures traffic order and safety. (Photo: SGGP)
In addition, travelers must prepare the necessary documents, such as negative test result certificate onducted within 72 hours, ID card, a screenshot of health declaration form on mobile phone.
The Covid-19 monitoring stations at the city’s gateways and borders with neighboring provinces have been established since July 9 to inspect activities and control over people and vehicles that enter and exit the city.
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 2 Traffic congestion on Nguyen Thai Son Street in Go Vap District 
QR codes of Covid-19 monitoring and control stations:
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 3 QR code of  the station on HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 4 QR code of  the station on the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 5 QR code of  the station on Tran Van Giau Street in the Doi Bridge in Binh Chanh District
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 6 QR code of  the Covid-19 control station located at the Ba Lang intersection on the National Highway 1A in Binh Chanh District
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 7 QR code of  the station on the National Highway 22  in the border between HCMC and Tay Ninh Province
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 8 QR code of  a station on the Provincial Road 8  in Phu Cuong Bridge in the border between HCMC and Binh Duong Province
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 9 QR code of  a station on the National Highway 13  in Vinh Binh Bridge in the border between HCMC and  Binh Duong Province
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 10 QR code of  a station on the National Highway 1A in the Song Than  overpass
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 11 QR code of  a station on the National Highway 1K in the border between HCMC and  Binh Duong Province
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 12 QR code of  a station on the National Highway 50 1n the border between HCMC and  Long An Province
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 13 QR code of  a station on the National Highway 1A in front of The People's Security University on National Highway 1A in Thu Duc City
Residents must display medical declaration by QR code at Covid-19 checkpoints ảnh 14 QR code of  a station  in Dong Nai Bridge 

By Chi Thach – Translated by Kim Khanh

