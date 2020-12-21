Resolution on establishing Thu Duc City planned to be announced on December 31

The statement was made by Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong at a working session between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the HCMC People’s Committee to discuss about regulations and implementation guidance on organizing urban administrative units in HCMC on December 19.



Accordingly, Thu Duc City will be established on the basis of merging three eastern districts of Thu Duc, 2 and 9. It will have more than 4 deputy chairmen, 13 functional departments with the number of heads and deputies averaging 3 people each department.

Thu Duc City will be developed into a center for creative renewal, science and technology, and high-tech application. Therefore, it is necessary to establish the Department of Science and Technology, said Mr. Nguyen Thanh Phong.

He suggested that the draft resolution should be added regulations related to the management hierarchy in some areas to help the city organize urban administrative units meeting its strong and sustainable development.

The Standing Committee of the National Assembly recently approved 3 resolutions for HCMC, including the resolution No.54/2017/QH14 for piloting a special mechanism and policy for the development of HCMC; the resolution No. 131 on the urban administration model in HCMC; and the resolution No. 1111/NQ-UBTVQH14 on arranging administrative units at district and commune levels in the 2019-2021 period and establishing Thu Duc City.

By Manh Hoa, Thu Huong – Translated by Kim Khanh