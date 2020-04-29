“Rice ATM” inventor hailed for his invention

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee yesterday organized a meeting to give Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh's letter of merit and the Committee’s certificate of merit to entrepreneur Hoang Tuan Anh who had made automatic dispensing machine providing free rice for street sellers or people who earned a living from cash-in-hand jobs like housekeeping or selling lottery tickets.



In her letter, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh wrote; “In response to Party Chief and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s appeal and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee’s encouragement, millions of organizations and benefactors in and out of the country have contributed to the battle of the pandemic; many of people have devoted their money and worked for the country’s sake helping to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.”

One of helpful inventions was entrepreneur Hoang Tuan Anh’s “Rice ATM” to feed thousands of people who were temporarily laid off from work. Each person is allowed 1.5 kilograms of rice a day by queuing up -- and maintaining social distance.

Similar ‘Rice ATMs’ have been set up in other big cities like Hanoi, the northern province of Hoa BInh, the central city of Da Nang, Hue, Binh Dinh, Binh Thuan, Khanh Hoa, the central highland province of Dak Lak, the Mekong Delta province of Ca Mau and many places in the country.

Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh also lauded media for updating prevention tasks and good deeds. She stressed that more and more good deeds have been done countrywide to encourage frontline medical workers and military soldiers who have been working relentlessly to cure and take care of infected people.

All Vietnamese people joined hand with the Party and the government in the fight against Covdi-19, Mrs. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said. She believed that Vietnam will triumph over the pandemic.

She praised entrepreneur Hoang Tuan Anh and all people doing good deeds so that nobody would be left behind.

Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Chairman of HCM People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem acknowledged and highly valued entrepreneur Hoang Tuan Anh’s invention to help low-income people affected by the pandemic. He expected that entrepreneur Tuan Anh would continue to expand the “ Rice ATM” to help people in the country.

Entrepreneur Tuan Anh shared that he was moved at receiving the letter of merit and the certificate of merit which recognized his helpful invention. He hoped to contribute a little in the battle against Covid-19.

By Thai Phuong - Translated by Anh Quan