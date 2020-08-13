  1. Ho Chi Minh City

Russian Consul General receives medal for peace, friendship between people

The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations (VUFO) awarded the medals "For peace and friendship between peoples" to Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov, Counsellor at the Russian Consulate General Maria Georgieva Mizonova and Director of the Russia Center in HCMC Natalia Borisovna Zolkina respectively.

Delegates receives medal for peace, friendship between people. (Photo:hcmcpv)

Attending the ceremony were President of Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations Ms. Nguyen Phuong Nga, leader representatives of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Foreign Affairs, the HCMC Committee for Overseas Vietnamese and Russian companies in the city. 

Speaking at the ceremony, President of Vietnam Union of Friendship Organizations in Ho Chi Minh City Mr. Hoang Minh Nhan raised the award value for individuals and organizations with their great contributions to consolidating and boosting friendship relations between the people of other countries and Vietnam with a purpose of peacekeeping, friendship development and mutual cooperation.

On the occasion, Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Aleksei Vladimirovich Popov expressed pride for his contributions to good traditional friendship relations between the two nations.

By Thanh Hang- Translated by Huyen Huong

