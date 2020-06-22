Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper scoops 9 prizes at HCMC Press Awards 2020

Attending the event were Politburo Member and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan, Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang; Chairman of the City People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong; Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue and Vice Chairman of the City People’s Committee, Duong Anh Duc.



Speaking at the event, HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan congratulated winners and emphasized that the city's revolutionary press has constantly grown and stressed the characteristics of the humanity and creativity of the Sai Gon- Gia Dinh- HCMC press.

The HCMC Journalists Association revealed 66 award-wining works selected from 251 entries, including 5 first prizes, 14 second prizes, 21 third prizes and 26 encouragement prizes.

On the same day, the 14th National Press Awards ceremony was held in Hanoi with the participation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc. The jury board selected 103 outstanding works from 140 submissions, consisting of 9 A prizes, 21 B prizes, 41 C prizes and 32 consolation prizes.

Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Thien Nhan speaks at the event Standing Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee, Tran Luu Quang (L) congratulates winners. Chairman of the City People’s Committee, Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) congratulates award-winning journalists of the Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper. Chairwoman of HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le; Head of the Propaganda and Education Department of the City Party Committee, Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue congratulate winners. Journalists participate in an exchange at the ceremony.



By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh