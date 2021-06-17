Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Vice chairwoman of the municipal People's Committee, Phan Thi Thang (L) congratulate Mr. Vu Anh Khoa. (Photo: SGGP)

The new secretary expressed his heartfelt thanks to the HCMC Party Committee's Executive Board for believing and giving him new role. He committed to making every effort to contribute to the development of the Saigon Co.op.



Speaking at the ceremony, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee Phan Van Mai congratulated Mr. Vu Anh Khoa on his new working position.

He hoped that the new secretary will accompany the Saigon Co.op, promote his strong points and leave an impressive imprint on the leading retailer in the country.

Mr. Vu Anh Khoa was born in 1983. He has a Master's degree in International Trade and graduated from a training course on advanced-level political theory. He attended the city’s “300 doctors and masters” training program. He took the role of Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC’s District 10 since July, 2020.



Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC’s Party Committee Phan Van Mai (L) hands over the appointment decision to Mr. Vu Anh Khoa. (Photo: SGGP) New Secretary of the Party Committee of the Saigon Union of Trading Co-operatives, Vu Anh Khoa speaks at the appointment ceremony.

By Mai Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh