Saigon Co.op offers 100,000 medical facemasks for HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City Union of Trading Cooperatives -Saigon Co.op yesterday gave 100,000 medical facemasks to the health sector with its desire of co-joining hand with the city’s department and agencies in the epidemical prevention and control.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Le Thanh Liem joined in the ceremony of offering medical facemasks for health sector. (Photo:hcmcpv.org.vn)

According to Standing Deputy Director of Saigon Co.op Nguyen Anh Duc, after the Tet holiday, Saigon Co.op introduced to the market with more than five million of medical facemasks.

At the moment, Saigon Co.op regularly provides this product with the priority to offices and agencies being responsibility for close contacting with people, customers, especially the health sector.

It is expected that Saigon Co.op will continue providing around 10 million antiseptic cloth-facemasks with its unprofitable price of only VND 7,000 per piece.

The advantage of an antiseptic cloth-facemask is that it can kill bacteria or inhibit bacteria growth thanks to the antibacterial substances inside the fabric in a reasonable way which would not only protect health but also be friend products with environment.



By Hai Ha – Translated by Huyen Huong

