Saigon Co.op offers 100,000 medical facemasks for HCMC





According to Standing Deputy Director of Saigon Co.op Nguyen Anh Duc, after the Tet holiday, Saigon Co.op introduced to the market with more than five million of medical facemasks.At the moment, Saigon Co.op regularly provides this product with the priority to offices and agencies being responsibility for close contacting with people, customers, especially the health sector.It is expected that Saigon Co.op will continue providing around 10 million antiseptic cloth-facemasks with its unprofitable price of only VND 7,000 per piece.The advantage of an antiseptic cloth-facemask is that it can kill bacteria or inhibit bacteria growth thanks to the antibacterial substances inside the fabric in a reasonable way which would not only protect health but also be friend products with environment.

By Hai Ha – Translated by Huyen Huong