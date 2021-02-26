Schools in HCMC work out Covid-19 prevention plan

This morning, the Department of Education and Training sent its document to schools asking to enhance preventative measures against Covid-19 . Additionally, schools must ask teaching staffs, students, and students’ parents to fill health declaration forms in the first day of returning to schools.



A four days later, more than 1.7 million students citywide will return to schools after Tet holiday (the Lunar New Year) and a two-week break due to impact of Covid-19. Preschool Sen Hong in District 2 and Preschool Hanh Thong Tay in Go Vap District had asked parents to complete health declarations through websites.

Principal of Me Linh Primary School Nguyen Van Hung said that the school had disinfected classrooms as well as check students’ temperature while headmistress of Nguyen Binh Khiem Primary School in District 1 Do Ngoc Chi shared that students will be tested their body temperature and got disinfectant in the gate before entering the school.

By staff writers - Translated by Dan Thuy