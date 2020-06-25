Science-technology must become main driving force in HCMC: Party Leader

He was speaking while leading a mission from the Central Party Committee to work with the Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee on results gained after four years implementing the Resolution of the 12th National Party Congress as well as the Resolution of the city’s 10th Party Congress, and on organization of all level party congress ahead of the 13th National Party Congress.



At the working session, he prompted the city to pay attention to fast and sustainable development in association with growth model renewal, science and technology application for innovation and labor productivity increase.

Aside from that, the city should focus on improving infrastructure system in line with the smart city project with the focus on breakthroughs on traffic jam solving and traffic connectivity with other localities in the Southern region.

In party building, he urged the city to take heed of cadre training to meet the city’s need and supplement for the Central as well as personnel work in Party Congress organization.

Mr. Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat makes a statement at the working session (Photo: SGGP) Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan states at the working session (Photo: SGGP)

According to Mr. Vuong, over the last four years, HCMC Party Committee, Government and residents have made efforts to overcome difficulties and challenges, remedy weaknesses to uphold the tradition of a strong, united and creative party committee. The city has obtained comprehensive results in many fields and affirmed its important position and role in the country’s socioeconomic development.

The city plays a very important role in many fields especially economic field, stressed Mr. Vuong. HCMC’s economic development helps hold firm the country’s economy, he said.

Mr. Vuong appreciated achievements in economic growth in the city, adding that it has moved on the right direction focusing on hi-tech products with high added value.

Similarly in urban management and development, HCMC has created changes and got lots of important results. The city has implemented the smart city project and become an innovation example of the country.

The city has two large works, Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien metro line and the VND10 trillion (US$429.80 million) anti-flooding project which are moving to the finish line. HCMC also leads the country in social and cultural, educational and training development and residents’ living conditions have been improved. National defense and security as well as social order are upheld.

At the working session, Politburo Member and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan reported to the mission challenges for the city’s development, including the year by year reducing public finance resource and fast population increase. HCMC is the nation’s most populous metropolitan area but it belongs to the group of cities with the most backward traffic system.

Moreover, the city has been heavily affected by climate change and sea level rise. Amid that scenario, HCMC has still attempted to keep its vanguard role in some fields. Of these average labor productivity is 2.7 times that of the country. In 2019, it was 2.92 times that of the country.

The city is home to 55 percent of businesses in the country and successful performing Saigon Hi-Tech Park and Quang Trung Software Park. Currently it is focusing on building the eastern highly interactive innovation district.

According to Mr. Nhan, the Politburo has permitted HCMC to keep a higher ratio of budget revenue it earns if the city contributes more to the Central budget. Basically, there are solutions for resource challenges so the city will control development more effectively.

Reporting to the mission, Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang said that the city’s economic growth is stable with Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) reaching 8.3 percent a year. HCMC accounts for 23 percent of the country’s GDP. Annual budget revenue makes up 27 percent of the country’s on average.

On behalf of the Standing Board of HCMC Party Committee, Mr. Quang proposed the Politburo to permit HCMC and Hanoi to have one more deputy secretary of the municipal party committee who will be in charge of building party grassroots organizations as the number of party members in these two cities is very high topping 230,000 members.

Mr. Nguyen Hong Son, head of the Central Economic Commission, referred to barriers in using resources for the city’s development. He suggested solving the issue with a suitable budget allocation mechanism for HCMC, making it suitable with development requirements.

Standing Deputy Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Tran Luu Quang reports some obtained results in the city for the past four years (Photo: SGGP) Mr. Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo Member and Permanent Member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat talks to HCMC leaders (Photo: SGGP)

By Kieu Phong - Translated by Ngoc Thanh