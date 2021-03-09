In his dispatch, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong ordered leaders of departments, sectors, agencies, chairman of Thu Duc City and local administrators in districts to strictly follow the directions of the Prime Minister, the National Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, the Ministry of Health and the city Party Committee and People’s Committee.



Specifically, discos, bars, karaoke parlors continued to maintain closed door until further notice while other service businesses were allowed to re-open its operation since March 9 but they have to adhere strictly to the rules of Covid-19 prevention including 5K principles or Khau trang (facemasks) - Khu khuan (disinfecting) - Khoang cach (distancing) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) - Khai bao y te (health declaration)

The HCMC Steering Board for Covid-19 Prevention and Control organized a virtual meeting upon the disease development presided by two deputy chairmen of the city People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc and Ngo Minh Chau.

Speaking at the meeting, Director of the city Department of Health Professor Nguyen Tan Binh said that the health sector has so far recorded 210 Covid-19 infections including 68 domestically-transmitted cases accounting for 32.38 percent and 138 imported cases making up roughly 65.71 percent and four cases contracting the disease in Vietnam Airline’s quarantine facility.

Director BInh said that the health sector is continuing carrying out preventative measures against Covid-19 as well as enhance solutions including health declarations, testing passengers, against the spread of coronavirus.

People must wear facemasks in public places (Photo: SGGP) Deputy Chairman Duong Anh Duc highly spoke of local administrations, city dwellers and the whole machinery of state’s dogged determination in the battle of Covid-19; thankfully, the city reported zero new locally-transmitted cases of Covid-19 during 25 past days.

When it comes to immunization of Covid-19 vaccine on health workers, Deputy Chairman Duc requested the Department of Health must keep an eye on the massive vaccination.

In regard to illicit immigration, Mr. Duc directed the Department of Tourism to impose harsh punishment on accommodations which intentionally violated Covid-19 prevention regulations as well as increase information of the regulations to all businesses.

By staff writers – Translated by Uyen Phuong