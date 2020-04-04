SGGP gives US$ 4,242 bailout to help poor laborers in light of Covid-19

According to Vietnamese Prime Minister’s direction on social distancing issued on March 31, the Ministry of Finance proposed to stop issuance of lottery ticket to curb prevention of the virus, most lottery ticket sellers and food vendors had to stay at home while they are mostly poor earning a living by solely selling lottery tickets.



Therefore, SGGP newspaper decided to assit those affected by the pandemic providing them presents totally worth VND100 million (US$ 4,242). Each present includes 10 kilogram of rice and VND200,000 in cash.

The newspaper in coordination with the Women Union in Binh Thanh District, the Fatherland Front Committee in District 10 and the Department of Labor, Invalid and Social Affairs in Go Vap District distributed the presents to laborers.

Additionally, Chairman of the Fatherland Front Committee in District 10 Doan Hong Hiep shared that the committee, benefactors and pagodas jointly cooked 900 free meals for lottery ticket vendors, food vendors, elderly people, crap collectors, people with disabilities, and motorbike taxi drivers in the district.

Free meals will be distributed during 15 days.

Last but not least, the committee and pagodas will distribute rice and essential commodities to poor households, near-poor households and families of lottery ticket vendors to assist them to overcome the present period.

A poor woman in District 10 receives gift and money (Photo: SGGP)

A blind woman receives gift (Photo: SGGP) A poor woman receives rice and money ( Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong