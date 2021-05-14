SGGP improved positively to maintain leading position in largest city: President

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C) and Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen (L) visit the SGGP Newspaper. (Photo: SGGP)

The statement was made by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in a visit to the newspaper’s head office on May 13 with the participation of Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen and Vice Chairman of the city People's Committee Vo Van Hoan.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents pictures of Uncle Ho to SGGP editorial board members.

The SGGP not only provide the public with update, accurate, and prompt information about the Party guidelines and State policy, most concerned issues, and fight against corruption but also presents inspirational good examples to keep people motivated, he said.

The President also honored social programs and charitable activities that have been organized over the past years by the newspaper, especially propaganda for the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s so joyful as the Sai Gon Giai Phong newspaper is on the desks of leaders of departments, state organizations and local authorities every morning. No city or province in the country has a newspaper like that. It is a pride for the SGGP's staff reporter, he stressed.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc asked the SGGP newspaper to continue to play its role as the official, trustworthy media agency of the Party and State, effectively serve the country ' s needs in this field of information and communication in general and HCMC in particular.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at a working session with the SGGP newspaper.

Speaking at the event, Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen noted that the SGGP Newspaper must focus on propagating the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and grassroots-level People's Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure, and activities to support the country’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents a gift to the newspaper. President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L ) and Deputy-Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh Secretary of the Party Committee of HCMC Nguyen Van Nen speaks at the event. Deputy-Editor-in-Chief of the SGGP newspaper, Nguyen Ngoc Anh speaks at the host reception.



By Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh