SGGP Newspaper continues to provide 10 tons of rice to Covid-19 hit people

As of Monday morning, representatives of SGGP Newspaper shipped four tons of rice to residents affected by the pandemic in Thu Duc City and Binh Thanh District.

A resident receive a bag of rice in Tam Phu Ward, Thu Duc City



Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front of Tam Phu Ward, Thu Duc City Mr. Le Trung Cuong informed that there was a huge number of poor people in the locality and he said that all rice would be shared out households with difficult circumstances, lottery ticket sellers, workers and people in difficulties at the current pandemic period.

Thu Duc City’s residents praise the quality of rice



On the same day, the second rice trip of SGGP Newspaper arrived in Covid-19 hit people in alley 346, Pham Van Tri Street, Binh Thanh District’s Ward 11 where has been blocking down due to Covid-19.

Local authorities in Ward 11, Binh Thanh District offered rice from SGGP Newspaper to share out the residents in the isolated areas



On June 14, the first trip carried 10 tons of rice to workers with difficult circumstances at isolated rental houses in District 8, Binh Tan, Go Vap, Cu Chi and Nha Be districts.

As soon as being launched, the program received interest and contributions from many organizations, businesses, sponsors and individuals. Of which, Tan Long Group Joint Stock Company donated 10 tons of rice for the second trip. Antimex Group Joint Stock Company gave 90 boxes of instant coffee to doctors, medical staff, frontline forces at the Covid-19 control stations and field hospitals for Covid-19 treatment.

Each person was supplied from five kilograms to ten kilograms of rice, contributing to helping the poor overcome current difficulties amid the complicated Covid-19 pandemic and in the social distancing days.Residents of Tam Phu, Hiep Binh Chanh and Hiep Binh Phuoc wards, In Thu Duc City showed their joyfulness to receive bags of rice on the morning of June 21 from organizations, benefactors and local authorities.Mr. Pham Van Cau, a resident in Tam Phu Ward, Thu Duc City shared that the bags of rice at the current time was really precious and much appreciated.Additionally, Ms. Doan Thi Lien, a resident in Tam Phu Ward also said that she was really happy and emotional to receive the meaningful gift from SGGP Newspaper as her family has suffered from difficulties due to the pandemic.Chairman of Vietnam Fatherland Front of Binh Thanh District’s Ward 11 Mr. Nguyen Ngoc Hiep shared that right after receiving rice from the newspaper, the local authorities promptly wore the protective cloths to come into the isolated alley to share out 10 kilograms of rice for each household, especially the janitors at the current time. On behalf of the local people, Mr. Hiep would like to impress thankfulness to SGGP Newspaper.

