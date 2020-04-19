SGGP newspaper joins hands in fight against Covid-19

From April 1 to April 18, the newspaper presented 950 gifts including rice, necessities, face masks, antiseptic kits for eyes, nose, throat and cash to poor laborers in many districts in the southern metropolitan to help them overcome difficulties caused by Covid-19 pandemic.



On this occasion, the newspaper also transferred several essential goods to the Border Guard High Command to assist these units on the border line in the battle against the pandemic.

In addition, the newspaper is continuing to encourage benefactors and enterprises to give more specialized hammocks for border soldiers at makeshift stations for Covid-19 prevention and control.

BIDV Union Labor Union, Happy Life Company, Sen Trang Charity Group, and readers of SGGP newspaper donated to present gifts to poor laborers.

SGGP newspaper presents gift to soldiers in border line (Photo: SGGP) SGGP newspaper presents face masks to sanitation workers (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan