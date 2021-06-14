  1. Ho Chi Minh City

SGGP Newspaper provides 20 tons of rice to Covid-19 hit people

SGGP
On June 14, Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper performed the first journey to provide bags of rice to residents in isolated rental houses in Ho Hoc Lam Street, Ward 16, District 8, HCMC through the charity program “Beloved rice bus” launched by the newspaper. 
The charity program aims at providing essential food for people with difficult circumstances and those under home amid the current Covid-19 pandemic, financed by SGGP Newspaper Charity Fund and Tan Long Group.
The “Beloved rice bus” program taking place from June 14 to June 18 provides 20 tons of rice to people in Cu Chi, Nha Be, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, District 8, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, District 12 and Thu Duc City.  Each district will receive two tons of rice.
In order to continue supporting people to overcome the pandemic, SGGP Newspaper hopes to receive more contributions and donations from organizations, businesses, and individuals to extend the meaningful program.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags:

Other news

See more