SGGP Newspaper provides 20 tons of rice to Covid-19 hit people

The charity program aims at providing essential food for people with difficult circumstances and those under home amid the current Covid-19 pandemic, financed by SGGP Newspaper Charity Fund and Tan Long Group.

The “Beloved rice bus” program taking place from June 14 to June 18 provides 20 tons of rice to people in Cu Chi, Nha Be, Binh Chanh, Hoc Mon, District 8, Binh Tan, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, District 12 and Thu Duc City. Each district will receive two tons of rice.

In order to continue supporting people to overcome the pandemic, SGGP Newspaper hopes to receive more contributions and donations from organizations, businesses, and individuals to extend the meaningful program.

By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong