SGGP Newspaper and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Binh Tri Dong A Ward, Binh Tan District give a gift from the program to a poor household.
As soon as being launched on Saturday, SGGP Newspaper received 71 gifts from its readers to divide into five gift bags of milk and cash for five poor households in the districts of Binh Tan, Binh Chanh and Tan Binh.The charity program is headed to poor households, the elderly, poor workers having children, disabled people, people with severe disease, self-employed workers living in rental house areas, families having Covid-19 patients.
During the passing time, SGGP Newspaper collaborated with units, enterprises and its readers to give over 160 tons of rice, 20 tons of foodstuff, vegetables and nearly 20,000 products of beverage to dozens of thousands of poor households in 21 districts and Thu Duc City.
Readers can donate via SGGP Newspaper's bank account No. 31010000231438, Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam Ho Chi Minh City Branch with the content “A family helps a family”.
For more information, readers can directly contact with the mobile number 0909632031.