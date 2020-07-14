SGGP Newspaper, Tourism Department sign tourism development agreement

SGGP newspaper Editor-in-Chief Nguyen Tan Phong and Director of the Tourism Departent Bui Ta hoang Vu signed the agreement. After the signing ceremony, the newspaper will become media channel which reliable information of tourism will, be conveyed to its intended audience in Ho Chi Minh City.



The newspaper will write the sector’s strategies of tourism development in HCMC to 2030; meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE); culture and heritage tourism; shopping tourism; cuisine tourism; river tourism; ecotourism; health tourism and entertainment tourism to improve destination to serve tourists better.

Additionally, the city will pay attention to its key tourism products and launch program “Hello Ho Chi Minh City”, tourism promotion, and musical events to attract local and international travelers.

Last but not least, the city tourism sector will apply IT in administrative procedure reform and digitalize tourism activities as well as train more workforce for the sector.

In the next time, SGGP newspaper will have a section for the program “Hello Ho Chi Minh City” to boost Ho Chi Minh city’s tourism by encouraging Vietnamese tourists to travel in the country.

By Dinh Du - Translated by Anh Quan