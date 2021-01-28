SHTP grants investment registration certificates to several projects

The management board announced this at a meeting with enterprises which was yesterday organized. Head of SHTP’s Management Board Nguyen Anh Thi said that SHTP has focused on attracting investment in key high-quality high-tech (CNC) projects to create a foundation for sustainable CNC industrial output in SHTP for years.



It is estimated that the value of CNC products reached nearly US$21 billion in the whole year 2020 increasing by 23 percent against the same period in 2019. Labor efficiency in SHTP is 28 times higher than that in other industrial zones in the city and 77 times higher than that in the country averagely.

On the occasion, the SHTP management board has granted investment registration certificate to Arevo Vietnam’s project to manufacture 3D-printing machines, software services, carbon fiber and nanotube-reinforced polymers developed for 3D printing with total investment of US$19.5 million.

Moreover, SHTP also granted investment registration certificate to a project of producing collagen and collagen peptide for nutritional composition, pharmaceutical products with total investment of $5 million.

A represetntaive of SHTP management board grants investment registration certificate to Arevo Vietnam (Photo: SGGP) Additionally, SHTP also certified the nearly $1 million highly integrated circuit project of SNST and Finger Vina and Sunshinetech’s $7 million project of semiconductor integrated circuits to deploy AI and smartphone.

Especially, the Ministry of Planning and Investment granted investment registration certificate to the Intel Corporation in 2006 and the Corporation poured an extra investment of $1.04 billion in its facility in Vietnam.

Later, Intel Vietnam decided to inject additional capital of $475 million into its operations bringing its total investment in Vietnam to $1.5 billion as it realized that the Southeast Asian country’s investment climate has been improved tremendously, political environment is stable and policies of commerce and investment are better over the past years.

SHTP management board also decided to switch Samsung Electronics HCMC CE Complex (SEHC) from a manufacturing enterprise to an export processing facility. Samsung HCMC CE Complex was granted the investment registration certificate on September 25, 2014 with the capital of $2 billion.

The People’s Committee in Ho Chi Minh City petitioned the Prime Minister to switch SEHC from a manufacturing enterprise to an export processing one in SHTP in September, 2020 to help the South Korean company expand its scale in Vietnam and better its competition in the world.

By Tan Ba - Translated by Anh Quan