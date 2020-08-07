Sinkhole closes Nguyen Oanh street in District Go Vap after torrential rain

Heavy rain yesterday in citywide causing inundation in many streets and a major washout in Nguyen Oanh. The washout with diameter of 6 meters and depth of 2 meters caused panic for drivers who later informed state competent agencies.



in the night of yesterday, public works employees were in the midst of repairing the problem. The site was being made safe and coned off, traffic flow in the street wasn’t seriously affected.

Initially, state competent agencies confirmed water pipe underground was broken resulting the incident .

By Chau Trinh - Translated by Anh Quan