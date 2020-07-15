Smart City Asia 2020 slated for September 3-5

About 200 stalls from nearly 100 domestic and foreign exhibitors are expected to be opened.

Due to COVID-19, businesses and experts worldwide in smart city development will be connected online.

The event is being co-organised by the VDCA and the Exporum Co. Ltd under the auspices of the Ministry of Information and Communications, the Vietnam Innovation and Digital Transformation Institute, and the HCM City People’s Committee.

VDCA Vice Chairman Nguyen Lam Thanh told the press conference that the event will afford domestic and foreign experts the chance to share their experience and technology to build smart cities, as well as introduce “Make in Vietnam” products in the field.

The discussions will focus on international experience, the development of infrastructure for smart urban areas in Vietnam, safety and security, breakthrough technology, and smart production amid Industry 4.0.

On display at the exhibition will be public lighting technology, equipment for smart building construction and management, smart education, and housing, among others.

According to the organising board, around 160 exhibitors have registered to attend.

Smart City Asia 2020 will be held in parallel with the International LED/OLED & Digital Signage Show 2020, with Vietnam’s leading lighting enterprises taking part.

Vietnamplus