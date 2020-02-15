Smart city project yields initial fruit in HCMC

Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong emphasized that leaders of 24 districts must be determined in building smart districts with the aim to improve city dwellers’ living condition.

Districts 1 and 12 will be the first two to carry out the project. After two- year pilot implementation, Chairman of District 1 People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung said during the smart city building, the district used smart management model integrated with eight smart systems including smart security camera, smart firefighting, smart city management, smart education management, health management, smart tourism, online public service, and safe internet information management.



Residents in District 1 now can use smartphones to register administrative services and send file as per requirements. Residents need not to submit related documents because staffs in state competent agencies will print after receiving files. Therefore, residents have switched from direct submission to online submission.

Chairman Dung said thanks to the smart city building project, the volume of online submitted records in the district in 2019 was fourfold as many as in 2018.

Meanwhile, Chairman of District 12 People’s Committee Le Truong Hai Hieu said that state competent agencies have increased contacting people via internet. People can keep track on administrative procedure in each phase by using management software. So far, the software has helped handle nearly 57,000 online submitted documents.

The district has also used remote sensing for urban management and environmental resources to supervise illegally built houses. The district has used Facebook, Zalo to communicate with residents. Chairman Hieu said within 48 hours, residents’ complaints will be solved.

To gain more achievement during smart city building, Deputy Director of the Department of Information and Communications Vo Thi Trung Trinh said districts need to build data system synchronously and connect them with the city’s general system.

Additionally, districts must identify fields which the district can manage to have proper solutions and projects to improve services.

Speaking at the meeting, Chairman Nguyen Thanh Phong directed the Department of Information and Communications to set up a council to value the achievement of the pilot implementation of the smart city project in district 1 and 12 and then withdraw lesson to expand it in other districts.

The remaining 22 districts must have smart city building projects for their own districts. In the projects, district leaders must identify their goals, conditions and road maps suitable for each district.

Chairman Phong requested districts to complete smart city building projects in March. Deputy Chairman of the city People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen will have a look at projects and give his opinions on them.

During the procedure, Mr. Phong noted, local administrators should disseminate information of the project benefit to residents so that people can understand fully the project's benefits and join hands in the project. Moreover, local administrators should increase communications with residents.

By Manh Hoa - Translated by Anh Quan