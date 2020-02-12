The centers, the first of its kind in Vietnam, aim to improve management and monitoring as well as improve treatment and healthcare quality.



At the event, HCMC Party Chief Nguyen Thien Nhan said the center is the fruitful cooperation between city leaders and enterprises specializing IT applications.

He added the city health sector has to serve more than 10 million residents plus 5 million patients from other provinces; as a result, the city health sector must use artificial intelligence for both operation and management.

For a few years, the health sector has taken initiate to use software and patient satisfaction applications to update treatment service. Initially, it has collected hospitals’ forecast of disease and used AI-based management to identify patients.

Mr . Nhan speaks at the event (Photo: SGGP) Primarily, the city has installed 48 cameras to connect hospitals; it will increase the number of camera later in emergency wards and treatment rooms to improve service quality. People can use hospitals’ apps to select physicians at home and time to see doctor.

According to the competent state agencies, the smart health management center will be included artificial intelligence in an effort to give forecast and early warning for disease outbreaks in the world and in Vietnam.

Moreover, the center will connect with medical experts and physicians in the country and in over 100 infirmaries in 12 nations. Last but not least, the center helps transfer medical techniques to share expertise, skills and technologies to improve the quality of Vietnamese doctors.





At the health operation center (Photo: SGGP) At present, the center has implemented 12 parts including building and managing smart analysis system, smart monitoring system, meeting management system, work shift management system, document management system, AI –based camera system, patient satisfaction survey –integrated system, traditional and social media analysis system; state service-integrated system, the 115 emergency center connection and telemedicine system and Coronavirus monitoring system.

Speaking at the launch of the centers, Head of the city Department of Health Nguyen Tan Binh said in addition to completing the smart health and education centers attached with coronavirus management and prevention applications, the city will equip the centers with state-of-the-art devices and more personnel to turn it into the leading centers in the country and in the region.

Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen said that from now on, the city will connect 24 districts in its architectural frame as well as install 10,000 cameras in state competent agencies and roads in 24 districts to provide information of accidents or criminal cases.

Bidding invitation will be held to select investors for 67 projects with a total investment of VND 2 trillion to build smart city model.

The Department of Education and Training’s smart education operation center was also launched in the same day. The pilot phase will be carried out in Le Hong Phong and Tran Dai Nghia High Schools for the gifted Students and three other schools Nguyen Du, Nguyen Hien and Le Quy Don.

Mr. Nhan highly valued the education sector’s effort in using digitalization and IT application to improve its teaching and learning quality as the number of students outnumbers the number of teachers; as a result, the sector has to use IT application to guarantee the quality.

At the education operation center (Photo: SGGP)

By Thu Tam - Translated by Uyen Phuong