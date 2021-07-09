A Covid-19 control station on Hau Giang Street in the border between districts 6 and Binh Tan

From 0:00 am on July 9, Binh Tan District has delegated 10 wards to set up Covid-19 control stations and four mobile surveillance teams to inspect Covid-19 prevention measures at major areas, main roads, and temporary street markets to ensure the security and social order in the district.



In Tan Phu District, Chairman of its People’s Committee Pham Minh Man asked leaders of 11 wards to put Covid-19 checkpoints into operation at quarters, main roads and notable areas while the local police to take a look at the safety of the stations and blocked sites.

The police units of districts 12 and 6 have also arranged officials to serve for the Covid-19 monitoring and control stations in the localities.

In the morning of July 9, the functional forces of the Covid-19 control station located in Gia Dinh Park on the border between Phu Nhuan and Go Vap districts issued VND6 million fines for three individuals who were caught for travelling without rational reasons. Each of them was fined VND2 million.

In an effort to constraint the novel coronavirus outbreak, the HCMC Government has re-established 12 Covid-19 monitoring stations at the city’s gateways and borders with neighbouring provinces of Long An, Tay Ninh, Binh Duong and Dong Nai to inspect activities and control people and vehicles that enter and exit the city.



Districts in HCMC have established Covid-19 monitoring and control stations to limit the spread of Covid-19. The functional forces of the Covid-19 control station located in Gia Dinh Park on the border between Phu Nhuan and Go Vap districts issued VND2 million fine for a person for travelling without rational reasons. A police officer is checking vehicles on HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway A deserted street in HCMC on July 9



By Van Minh, Hoai Nam – Translated by Kim Khanh