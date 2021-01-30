Southern metropolis isolates Covid-19 man arriving from epicenter

The announced was given in the online meeting between the city Steering Board of Covid-19 Prevention and local administrators with the witness of deputy chairperson of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Phan Thi Thang.



Director of the city Department of Health Professor Nguyen Tan Binh said that the man who arrived in the southern metropolis on a flight from Hanoi. The man whose hometown is in Nam Sach District, Hai Duong, came into contact with patient No. 1,612 before boarding the flight VN213 from Noi Bai International Airport to Ho Chi Minh City.

He stayed in Nhu Quynh Hotel in Dang Minh Khiem Street in HCMC’s District 4 after arrival on January 28 where he was informed his relative, patient 1,612 was positive for the deadly virus. After making declaration to the hotline of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control. He was rushed to the district medical center’s quarantine ward in the night as he was suffering coughing, headache and fever.

Sixteen who had close contact with the patient in the hotel, the eatery and a taxi driver were tested and quarantined, according to the municipal health department. The man from Hai Duong was taken to the hospital in Cu Chi outlying district for treatment on January 29.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control issued an urgent notice to find passengers boarding the same VN213 flight with the man. The HCDC recommended that all passengers traveling on the above-mentioned flight should contact the local health authorities for guidance on medical quarantine and Covid-19 testing.

Test results of those contacts have come out. Twelve people are negative while 22 are waiting for test results.

The city health sector has been implementing Covid-19 prevention task in the hotel where the man resided and houses surrounding by disinfecting the premises.

According to Professor Nguyen Tan Binh, in the coming time, the health sector will continue conducting extensive contact tracing F2 to contain the pandemic.

People returning to the southern metropolis from epidemic province Hai Duong and Van Don Airport in the Northern Province of Quang Ninh from January 1 must fill health declaration form according to the Ministry of Health’s guideline.

By Thanh An - Translated by Anh Quan