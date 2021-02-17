Specific mechanism needed to promote Thu Duc City’s growth

Saigon Hi-tech Park, Vietnam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, Thu Thiem new urban area have been set up in Thu Duc City with the expectation of a leading innovative urban in the southern metropolis. Thu Duc City is expected to pioneer knowledge-based economy as well as innovation and digital computing technology—based economy in connection with eco-friendly living environment and sustainable development. With the nuclear Thu Duc City, HCMC hopes to much more contribute to the country.



To attain its above-mentioned goals, HCMC authorities have had zoning plan for Thu Duc City with wight functional centers connected with highly interactive and innovative urban area in the east of the city. In the 2020-2025 period, the newly-established city needs VND30 trillion (US$ 1,3 billion) for infrastructure construction and VND6,400 billion for anti-flood work.

Peter Hong, vice chairman of the Business Association of Overseas Vietnamese, said that only when Ho Chi Minh City has had specific mechanism for Thu Duc, there will be financial investment sources for Thu Duc City especially for the building highly interactive and innovative urban area.

He added that remittances to Ho Chi Minh City have reached over US$5 billion a year as many oversea Vietnamese want to do something benefiting HCMC; therefore, city authorities can call for investment in constructing a road and a high-rise building which is attached the name of donor as a way of showing gratitude to them.

Lecturer Le Minh Tien of Ho Chi Minh City-based Open University said that establishment of Thu Duc City is a turning point. The new city is expected to have great achievements; however, to help the new city “take off”, many problems need to be solve including working quality of administrators.

Another problem is design of administration for only Thu Duc which must be different from previous ones. That means the new city must have simple administration with digital application to satisfy people’s demand more than the old ones.

Lecturer Dr. Huynh Thanh Dien from Nguyen Tat Thanh stressed the simple administration plays significant role in calling for investment in Thu Duc City.

By staff writers - Translated by Uyen Phuong