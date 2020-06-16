State funeral held in HCMC for former Party leader Tran Quoc Huong

Head of the State Funeral Committee for the late Party leader, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan who is member of the Politburo and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, led a delegation from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Committee, People’s Council and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to bid farewell to Mr. Tran Quoc Huong.

HCMC Party Leader Nguyen Thien Nhan writes in the memorial guestbook (Photo: SGGP)

Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong led a delegation from the Party Central Committee.

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, former Party and State leaders sent condolences with funeral wreaths to the family of the late Party leader.

General Do Ba Ty, vice chairman of the National Assembly (NA) led a NA delegation to see Mr. Huong off. Leading a delegation from the State President was Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh.

The delegation from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front was led by Mr. Hau A Lenh, deputy chairman and general secretary of the central committee. The funeral service also received a delegation from the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Committee, People’s Council and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Ms. Ngo Thi Thanh Hang who is member of the Party Central Committee and standing deputy chairwoman of Hanoi Party Committee. Politburo member and Sectary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue sent a funeral wreath to the memorial. Former President Nguyen Minh Triet (Photo: SGGP) Former President Truong Tan Sang condoles with Mr. Tran Quoc Huong’s family (Photo: SGGP) Former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and General Le Hong Anh bid farewell to Mr. Tran Quoc Huong (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers - Translated by Ngoc Thanh