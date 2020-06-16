State funeral held in HCMC for former Party leader Tran Quoc Huong

Head of the State Funeral Committee for the late Party leader, Mr. Nguyen Thien Nhan who is member of the Politburo and Secretary of HCMC Party Committee, led a delegation from the HCMC Party Committee, People’s Committee, People’s Council and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee to bid farewell to Mr. Tran Quoc Huong.
Politburo member and permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong led a delegation from the Party Central Committee.
Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, former Party and State leaders sent condolences with funeral wreaths to the family of the late Party leader.
The delegation from the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front was led by Mr. Hau A Lenh, deputy chairman and general secretary of the central committee.
The funeral service also received a delegation from the Hanoi Party Committee, People’s Committee, People’s Council and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee led by Ms. Ngo Thi Thanh Hang who is member of the Party Central Committee and standing deputy chairwoman of Hanoi Party Committee.
Politburo member and Sectary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue sent a funeral wreath to the memorial.