State President casts his ballot in Cu Chi’s voting site on election day

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse cast their ballots at the constituency No.9 in HCMC’s Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party and State leaders were some of the first voters finishing their elections to choose new deputies for the 2021-2026 term.



Attending the event was Politburo member, Chairman of the Government Office, Le Khanh Hai.



After a representative of the polling team No.041 gave a speech for the opening ceremony and electoral law, the counting of votes was implemented and witnessed by two candidates whose names have not appeared on the list of nominees of the constituency No.9.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc was the first voter who cast his ballot. The next people were his spouse and Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen.

Many elderly voters, people credited with service for the revolution, religious dignitaries arrived at the voting place in the early hours of Sunday mornıng to choose talented and good representatives.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse (L) talk with Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, Nguyen Van Nen (2nd, R) and Chairman of the Government Office, Le Khanh Hai (R) (Photo: SGGP) State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse (L) and leaders of State, Party and HCMC attend the opening ceremony of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People's Councils for the 2021-26 tenure on May 23 at the constituency No.9 in HCMC’s Cu Chi District.

Voters go to the polling place in the early morning of May 23. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh