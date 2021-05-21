State President offers incense to commemorate martyrs at Ben Duoc temple

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and HCMC’s leaders offer incenses and flowers to the fallen soldiers at the Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

Delegates paid tribute to the fallen heroes and people who have sacrificed themselves for the country and made outstanding contribution to the Sai Gon –Cho Lon-Gia Dinh land during Vietnam's two resistance wars against France and the US.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and HCMC’s leaders commemorate the fallen soldiers at the Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and participants also joined the planting tree activity at the Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs.

Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs is built to commemorate martyrs and people who laid down their lives on the battle fields in Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh and made outstanding contribution to this land during the anti-French and US resistance wars for national independence and freedom. The names of 45,639 fallen soldiers are carved into a granite stone tablet and gilded with gold, including more than 9,300 martyrs from 40 other cities and provinces across the country.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offers incenses to the fallen soldiers at the Ben Duoc Monument Temple for Martyrs in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)



By Mai Hoa, Manh Hoa – Translated by Kim Khanh