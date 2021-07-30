State President visits pandemic-stricken HCMC

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc inspects Covid-19 prevention and control work in Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts. (Photo: SGGP)

During his field trip to the southern metropolis, Phuc visited Hoc Mon and Cu Chi districts, and presented each with VND5 billion (US$217,700) and five ventilators raised by donors.

The leader asked HCMC to set up more Covid-19 task forces and take suitable measures to accelerate vaccinations.

Local competent agencies need to step up inspections over the implementation of social distancing rules and work to ensure enough ventilators for severe cases, the President said.

State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP)

Any violations of Covid-19 prevention and control regulations must be strictly handled, he said, supporting the city’s proposal to extend the social distancing period.



Hoc Mon and Cu Chi District receive Sacombank's support including VND5 billion (US$217,700) and five ventilators for Covid-19 fighting. (Photo: SGGP) Later on the day, the State leader visited Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC – producer of Nanocovax Covid-19 vaccine that has entered clinical trials.



A representative from the company said the trials show positive results, with 14,000 people vaccinated.



Each Nanocovax dose costs about VND120,000, and many countries have contacted the company to ask for technological transfer, according to the representative.



State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits a blocked site in Hoc Mon District. (Photo : SGGP)

President Phuc said apart from serving domestic demand, Nanogen should look towards vaccine export.

Also on July 29, he visited the medical staff of a temporary hospital for treating COVID-19 patients which was put into operation a day earlier in District 7.

Vietnamplus