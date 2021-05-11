Strong propositions inquired for run-down apartment buildings in HCMC

HCMC Party Secretary Nguyen Van Nen talking with the Standing Party Committee of District 5 on May 10. (Photo: SGGP)

There are 212 old apartments in District 5, 45 out of which are already categorized as the low-tier type C and one as the bottom-tier type D.

Chairman of District 5 People’s Committee Pham Quoc Huy listed a series of administrative roadblocks preventing authorities from reconstructing the buildings, namely not getting a turnout of 100 percent on votes for the proposition and private investors walking away from the lack of financial prospects.

What’s more, District 5 has the highest ratio of old apartments in HCMC with uneven distribution, making it wasteful to construct new buildings in place of each old one.

At the meeting, Mr. Nguyen Van Nen expressed deep concerns with the temporary renovation of apartment buildings, calling for new mechanisms and drastic political reforms even at the cost of the traditional apparatus.